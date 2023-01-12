Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Conner Homes' newest community, Brasswood, offers both convenience and luxury.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Conner Homes, a homebuilder based in Bellevue that serves communities throughout Washington, announced the opening of its newest community, Brasswood. The neighborhood has been carefully developed with future residents in mind. It sits in a location with access to major job centers, schools, shopping and plenty of space to enjoy the area's natural beauty. The community of 60 homes overlooks the Snohomish River Valley and is nestled among green farmlands with views of the Cascade Mountain range.


Tags