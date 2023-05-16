Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Connexus and ASM partner to optimize the RFP process in real estate.

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connexus Living, the nation's leading no-cost procurement and request for proposal (RFP) company in the real estate sector, announced today that it is partnering with Ancillary Services Management (ASM) to create a better proposal experience for owners and operators nationwide. These two companies will bring together decades of experience to increase net operating income (NOI) for owners on any contract that happens at an asset level.


Tags