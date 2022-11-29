CryptoLiteracy.org

CryptoLiteracy.org

 By Coinme

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Despite Recent Crypto Industry Woes, the 2022 Crypto Literacy Survey Shows One-Third of Americans own Crypto, Increasing 88% YoY from 2021

SEATTLE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CryptoLiteracy.org, an industry initiative promoting broad consumer education of digital currencies, today unveiled the results of the second annual Crypto Literacy Survey, which found an increase in crypto literacy as well as an increase in interest in education around cryptocurrencies. The survey was conducted for Crypto Literacy Month (November), an initiative led by Coinme with supporting partners, including CoinDesk and MoneyGram.


Tags