Multimillion-dollar grant enables investigators to turn the tide on transmissible cancers in shellfish on both U.S. coasts.

SEATTLE, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael Metzger, PhD, Assistant Investigator at Pacific Northwest Research Institute, in Seattle, WA, and a team of global co-investigators will study how a virus-like cancer spreads among basket cockles on the Pacific Coast and soft-shell clams on the Atlantic Coast through a $3 million grant from the National Science Foundation's Division of Ocean Sciences.


