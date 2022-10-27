Conterra Broadband

Conterra Broadband

 By Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, Inc.

The company announces initial investment of $9.5 million with an additional estimated $12.6 million expected over 5 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, Inc. ("Conterra Networks") today announced its continued investment in fiber network growth across Doña Ana County with its initial investment of $9.5 million and an additional estimated $12.6 million expected over 5 years.


