FIFE, Wash., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuant today announced it has been awarded as Microsoft's 2023 Global Partner of the Year for Converged Communications. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Winning Microsoft's Partner of the Year for Converged Communications shows what Continuant's deployment teams can do.


