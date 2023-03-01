Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Converge Media, the trusted resource for culturally compassionate, community news and entertainment tailored for Black and urban Northwest audiences, names award-winning author, TEDx speaker and broadcast host, Cindi Bright as its first Chief Operating Officer. Bright's 30 years of corporate leadership experience made her the ideal choice to accelerate growth and expand Converge Media's innovative platform beyond the Pacific Northwest. Bright will lead the news and entertainment divisions at Converge Media replacing Omari Salisbury who built the Central District media house into award winning international prominence over the past 6 years. Bright will be joined by Converge Media Co-Founder Erik Kalligrahy who was recently named Head of Programming and Creative Director. The addition of Bright and Kalligraphy to the Converge Media leadership team will afford Salisbury the long awaited opportunity to focus on his passions: Family, Baseball, and Converge Media's small, but award winning film production division.


