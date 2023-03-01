Bright's 30 years of corporate leadership experience made her the ideal choice to accelerate growth and expand Converge Media's innovative platform beyond the Pacific Northwest.
SEATTLE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Converge Media, the trusted resource for culturally compassionate, community news and entertainment tailored for Black and urban Northwest audiences, names award-winning author, TEDx speaker and broadcast host, Cindi Bright as its first Chief Operating Officer. Bright's 30 years of corporate leadership experience made her the ideal choice to accelerate growth and expand Converge Media's innovative platform beyond the Pacific Northwest. Bright will lead the news and entertainment divisions at Converge Media replacing Omari Salisbury who built the Central District media house into award winning international prominence over the past 6 years. Bright will be joined by Converge Media Co-Founder Erik Kalligrahy who was recently named Head of Programming and Creative Director. The addition of Bright and Kalligraphy to the Converge Media leadership team will afford Salisbury the long awaited opportunity to focus on his passions: Family, Baseball, and Converge Media's small, but award winning film production division.
Bright's extensive career has focused on the ecosystem of corporate America and the impact on Brown and Black people. She is the producer and host of HeartBeat, airing weekly on Converge Media. HeartBeat has garnered and attracted many political and business leaders to her show, where the focus of her conversations are on prosperity for Black America. She is a sought-after keynote speaker, leadership coach, and a racial equity expert whose workshops shift perspectives by highlighting the subtleties of racism in the workplace. Her TEDx talk, Reflections of Race, has garnered widespread attention, and her book, The Color of Courage: Crushing Racism in Corporate America, is a two-time Stevie award winner including 2021 Book of the Year and Social Impact of the Year. Bright also holds an Executive MBA from Foster School of Business, University of Washington.
"It is an exciting time in the Black media space, to be able to help grow a platform where we can bring #thevoiceofblackpeople forward," shares Cindi Bright, Converge Media, COO. "The time is now to ensure that Black owned media is at the forefront."
"Cindi is challenging the status quo and is a tireless provocateur of change," says Omari Salisbury, Founder of Converge Media. "She 'righted' many 'wrongs' for people of color, she doesn't walk, she runs, and I am thankful for her leadership to take Converge Media to the next level."
About Cindi Bright
Recently hired as COO for Converge Media, Cindi Bright is an author, speaker, media host, TEDx speaker, and racial equity expert based in Bellevue, Washington. A provocateur of change, Cindi is committed to cultivating meaningful systemic change for Black America. Leveraging her expansive career as a human resources executive for fortune 500 companies, Cindi tells her endless stories of the atrocities happening to black women in the workplace. In her book The Color of Courage: Crushing Racism in Corporate America, Cindi offers an unapologetic account of racism through her lens, shedding light on the gross imbalance of power within the workplace, and what we can do to change it. Cindi holds an Executive MBA from Foster School of Business, University of Washington. Speaker | Cindi Bright
About Converge Media
Converge Media is an Emmy Award winning producer of culturally relevant content across the Pacific Northwest. Converge Media's flagship programs offer news and entertainment tailored to the Pacific Northwest's Black and urban audiences. Built from a combination of short and long form content as well as commentary by trusted voices from the Black community, the segments are praised by citizens, government officials, community leaders, and local business owners alike. https://www.whereweconverge.com/