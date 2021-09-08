Convergent Announces Settlement with the Washington State Attorney General By Convergent Outsourcing, Inc. (Convergent) Sep 8, 2021 Sep 8, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Convergent By Convergent Outsourcing, Inc. (Convergent) Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RENTON, Wash., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergent Outsourcing, Inc. (Convergent), one of America's leading collection agencies, announced today that it has successfully resolved litigation with the Washington State Attorney General (WA AG). The settlement resolves alleged conduct from 2013 to 2015 related to certain letters sent to Washington consumers that offered to settle out-of-statute accounts for a reduced amount. The WA AG contended that use of the word "settle" or "settlement" somehow implied that litigation was being threatened, even though Convergent does not litigate accounts. Convergent denies the allegations and corrected these letters over 5 years ago, but has agreed to resolve the matter to avoid unnecessary expense and protracted litigation.Importantly, nothing in the settlement impacts the work Convergent is performing for its clients and does not require any operational changes. This settlement resolves a legacy distraction and enables Convergent to continue its focus of exceeding client expectations while treating consumers respectfully. * * * *Media Contacts:Jeff Hunter JHunter@ConvergentUSA.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/convergent-announces-settlement-with-the-washington-state-attorney-general-301371647.htmlSOURCE Convergent Outsourcing, Inc. (Convergent) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleSept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare'Ellensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeEllensburg school board seeks path to local controlSept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The BrickEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandate4-H endowment lamb brings $14,000 at Friday's annual market saleSept. 1 blotter: Man attacked while mowingEllensburg Rodeo returns to action in a big wayKittitas School District will not police the mask mandate Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter