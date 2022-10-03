Support Local Journalism


Cooler Master continues to elevate personal immersive entertainment experiences to new levels with the introduction of Synk X, a cross-platform immersive haptic chair to let users engage in the virtual surrounding and atmosphere like never before no matter the hardware platform or content type.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Setting a new trend in elevating user experience of immersive entertainment, Cooler Master introduces Synk X – a cross-platform immersive haptic chair for a new level of immersion.

