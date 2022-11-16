Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Health plan is improving the health of Washington communities via specialized partnerships, member benefits, and an annual One Million Meals campaign

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coordinated Care announced today it has provided over 4 million meals to Washington communities through its One Million Meals Campaign since 2020. The managed care organization (MCO) launched the campaign in response to the pandemic with a goal to provide 1 million meals across the state through volunteer efforts, funding agency partnerships, and an employee fundraising campaign to leverage matching dollars from the company.


Tags