TACOMA, Wash., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Children's Mental Health Acceptance Week from May 7-13, Coordinated Care is shining a spotlight on the importance of caring for every child's mental health and to reinforce the message that positive mental health is essential to a child's healthy development.

Approximately 1 out of 5 children in the United States experience a mental health disorder. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ADHD, anxiety problems, behavior problems, and depression are the most commonly diagnosed mental health disorders in children. Other childhood disorders and concerns that affect how children learn, behave, or handle their emotions can include learning and developmental disabilities, autism, and risk factors like substance use and self-harm.


