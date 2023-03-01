Support Local Journalism


VANCOUVER, Wash., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In February, SoftwareReviews released their annual Emotional Footprint Report, recognizing Core Commissions as a winner in the category for sales compensation software. The Emotional Footprint Report published by SoftwareReviews is an in-depth consumer analysis report that aggregates data and insights provided by real users to provide buyer intelligence.


