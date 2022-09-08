...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR611, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA690,
WA691, AND WA695...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters
Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley, 691 Lower Columbia Basin
and 695 East Washington South Central Cascade Mountains.
* WINDS...Northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also
complicate attack efforts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Coretek Attains Threat Protection Advanced Specialization for Microsoft Partners
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coretek is thrilled to announce they have obtained the Threat Protection advanced specialization for Microsoft Partners. Microsoft Partners with active Gold Competencies that demonstrate deep knowledge in specific technologies can attain advanced specializations. These specializations ensure that a partner meets the highest standards for delivery and support for Microsoft customers.
The continually evolving threat landscape demands that businesses protect against threats and detect and recover rapidly from security incidents. Yet, managing security is a challenge for many organizations as the number and severity of threats continue to grow, and there is a shortage of employees with qualified security skills, which is why many organizations turn to partners to secure their business-critical systems and data.
Organizations are looking for trusted partners and new tactics to proactively protect and monitor the security of IP and customer data to safeguard their business. Microsoft designed the Threat Protection advanced specialization to help customers identify which partners have validated technical capabilities in deploying Microsoft Threat Protection, Microsoft Cloud App Security, or Azure Sentinel workloads.
The requirements to obtain Microsoft Advanced specializations are rigorous and thorough, thus ensuring partners with this designation are adequately vetted for customers looking to engage with their solutions.
Microsoft partners who prove deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success deploying Microsoft Threat Protection, Microsoft Cloud App Security, or Azure Sentinel workloads can showcase their capabilities to customers by obtaining the Threat Protection advanced specialization. Each partner must meet the following requirements to qualify for this advanced specialization:
Maintain an active Gold Security Competency.
Achieve a minimum of 1,000 Monthly Active User growth of Azure Advanced Threat Protection or Microsoft Cloud App Security in a trailing 12-month period. Or achieve a minimum of USD100,000 in Azure Consumed Revenue from Azure Sentinel in a trailing 12-month period.
Have at least six employees who have passed the MS-500: Microsoft 365 Security Administrator exam.
Provide three customer references demonstrating the partner's ability to deploy Microsoft Threat Protection, Microsoft Cloud App Security, or Azure Sentinel workloads.
Pass a third-party remote audit.
"As we engage with our customers, it is paramount to us that they understand how the threat landscape is changing within their industry and how to stay protected. We work to support them by proactively ensuring that they are prepared to detect when threats occur and understand how threats get mitigated so that they can recover quickly to avoid business disruption. Obtaining our Threat Protection advanced specialization with Microsoft displays our commitment and technical ability to partner with them to safeguard their business-critical data and applications." —Crystal Herald, Director of Microsoft Solutions
The Threat Protection advanced specialization demonstrates Coretek's continued expertise in Microsoft Security technologies and desire to support customers that need to improve their security posture. Coretek is a long-standing trusted Microsoft Azure Expert MSP with proven success across cloud, hybrid, modern work, and security solutions.
About Coretek
Coretek is the #1 Microsoft Azure Partner in the U.S. and an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider. Coretek consults, builds, manages, secures, and maintains IT infrastructure, enabling business leaders to spend less time thinking about technology and more time focused on their customers, culture, and communities. Coretek solves the world's most complex business challenges with the cloud. coretek.com