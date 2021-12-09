Correction Notice Of Press Release Announcing Anker's 10-Year Anniversary By Anker Dec 9, 2021 Dec 9, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker, a global innovator in mobile charging technology, announced today corrections to the headline and first paragraph of its press release sent out on December 8th, 2021.In the release, the headline read:"Anker Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary By Becoming World's No.1 Mobile Charging Brand" Is corrected to read as follows: "Anker Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary By Becoming the World's No.1 Mobile Charging Brand in Terms of Retail Sales Value in 2020"The second correction is to the release's first paragraph with the original version reading:"Anker, the global leader in charging technology, today announced that in 2020, the company sold over 54 million products across 146 countries, achieving the goal of becoming the world's number one charging brand (1)."Is corrected to read as follows: "Anker, a global innovator in mobile charging technology, today announced that in 2020, the company sold over 54 million products across 146 countries, achieving the goal of becoming the world's no.1 mobile charging brand in terms of retail sales value in 2020 (1)."(1) Data source: Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., measured in terms of retail sales value in 2020, based on research conducted in 11-2021. Brands are defined as mobile charging brands if more than 75% of their retail sales are contributed by mobile phone charging products. Mobile phone charging products include chargers, wireless chargers, power banks, and charging cables, and these accessories can also be used for other consumer electronics devices About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global innovator in charging technology and a developer of consumer products to support premium audio, home entertainment, home security and smart appliances. This innovation is being led by its four key brands: Anker, eufy, Nebula and Soundcore.About AnkerAnker is a global innovator in mobile charging technology. Anker's core focus is to develop products that leverage new technologies such as GaN and its own PowerIQ smart chips. This includes wireless chargers, portable chargers, car chargers and wall chargers, as well as cables and hubs. Find more about Anker at anker.com.PR CONTACTpr@anker.com View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/correction-notice-of-press-release-announcing-ankers-10-year-anniversary-301441909.htmlSOURCE Anker 