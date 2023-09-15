...BREEZY TO WINDY WITH LOW HUMIDITY ON SUNDAY...
.A dry cold front sweeping across Washington on Sunday will allow
winds to increase, and it will be breezy to windy during the
afternoon and evening. The combination of low relative humidity
and gusty winds will elevate fire weather conditions in the area.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES WA690 AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 690 Kittitas Valley and 691
Lower Columbia Basin.
* TIMING...Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...Around 80.
* IMPACTS...Critical wind and RH values will result in extreme
fire behavior.
* HAINES...4.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Court to notify persons who received on their cellular telephone a prerecorded or artificial voice call promoting PillPack's services as part of the PillPack Performance Media campaign between March 13, 2018, and June 16, 2019, and transferred to a PillPack call center, that a class action lawsuit may affect their rights
By United States District Court for the Western District of Washington
SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The lawsuit claims that PillPack LLC ("PillPack" or "Defendant") violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act ("TCPA") when prerecorded or artificial voice calls promoting PillPack's services were placed to cellular telephones between March 13, 2018 and June 16, 2019, and transferred to a PillPack call center. Plaintiff alleges that PillPack did not have the recipients' permission to make these calls. The TCPA authorizes persons who prove they received calls that violate the statute to recover money and a court order to stop the calls. PillPack denies that it did anything wrong and denies that it is liable for the alleged calls at issue in this lawsuit. The Court has not decided who is right. The date of the trial has not yet been set.
The Court has ruled that this lawsuit is going forward as a class action. This means that the plaintiff will act as the Class Representative, trying to get money damages and court ordered changes to PillPack's alleged practices for everyone who is a Class Member.