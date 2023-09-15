Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The lawsuit claims that PillPack LLC ("PillPack" or "Defendant") violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act ("TCPA") when prerecorded or artificial voice calls promoting PillPack's services were placed to cellular telephones between March 13, 2018 and June 16, 2019, and transferred to a PillPack call center. Plaintiff alleges that PillPack did not have the recipients' permission to make these calls. The TCPA authorizes persons who prove they received calls that violate the statute to recover money and a court order to stop the calls. PillPack denies that it did anything wrong and denies that it is liable for the alleged calls at issue in this lawsuit. The Court has not decided who is right. The date of the trial has not yet been set.

The Court has ruled that this lawsuit is going forward as a class action. This means that the plaintiff will act as the Class Representative, trying to get money damages and court ordered changes to PillPack's alleged practices for everyone who is a Class Member.


