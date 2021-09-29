Credit Union Prepaid Leader Member Access Processing (MAP) Announces Visa Prepaid Virtual Cards By Member Access Processing (MAP) Sep 29, 2021 Sep 29, 2021 Updated 57 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Member Access Processing (MAP) By Member Access Processing (MAP) Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Member Access Processing (MAP), the nation's leading provider of the Visa DPS Debit, Credit, ATM, Prepaid, and Mobile Processing platform, today announced the launch of their Visa Prepaid Virtual cards. Virtual cards are issued and stored digitally with no corresponding physical plastic."At MAP, we are speeding up the process for credit union members to have access to prepaid funds," states Cyndie Martini, MAP's Chief Executive Officer. "The Visa Prepaid Virtual cards gives members the ability to make online purchases with a desktop computer or mobile phone right away without the plastic prepaid card."The Visa Prepaid Virtual works anywhere Visa is accepted and works exactly like a Visa debit card. It has the first name, last name, expiration date, and a secure CVV code. At the point of purchase, the cardholder's Visa account information is entered online for purchases. MAP also provides online access for cardholders to access their account and transaction information in real-time. The safer choice, the Visa Prepaid Virtual card is backed by Visa's fraud technology and the cardholder can access their virtual card on multiple devices. Credit Unions also benefit by not having to order plastic cards for their members. MAP's best-in-class customer service team is always there to support credit unions and their members with their Prepaid programs.About Member Access Processing (MAP)Member Access Processing (MAP) is the nation's only card processing aggregator of the Visa Debit Processing Service platform for credit unions. MAP's special role in the marketplace provides our client credit unions the unique opportunity to leverage the Technology, Security, and Service of Visa for their members. MAP is a subsidiary of Currence Payment Solutions, a Credit Union Service Organization, with an unrivaled committed to the credit union movement where credit union are valued first and foremost. Working directly with Visa, MAP offer customized, turn-key Debit, Credit, ATM, Mobile, Prepaid-Reloadable, and Gift solutions — all supported by MAP's five-star training, support and service.

Media Contact: Lexie Robinson
(253) 315-9193
320095@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/credit-union-prepaid-leader-member-access-processing-map-announces-visa-prepaid-virtual-cards-301387642.html

SOURCE Member Access Processing (MAP) 