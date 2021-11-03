Crelate Launches New Mobile App Experience For Recruiting, Staffing And Talent Businesses By Crelate Nov 3, 2021 Nov 3, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Crelate (PRNewsfoto/Crelate) By Crelate Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crelate, creators of the leading, flexible recruitment platform for modern talent-focused businesses, today announced the launch of their new mobile app experience that enables staffing professionals, recruiters, and employees to access key features of the Crelate Omni™ platform intuitively from their smart phones.Launched in September, the fully integrated front, middle and back-office recruiting platform, Crelate Omni, supports every critical part of the staffing and recruiting process. The new Crelate Omni mobile app experience serves as a flexible extension of the platform and is purpose-built to optimize the tools talent professionals and candidates need to communicate with each other and clients, record important information, and complete crucial tasks whether in the field or at a desk. "Recruiters and staffing professionals need a flexible solution that is going to enable them to track, onboard, and deploy from any location – essentially taking their office out of office," said Aaron Elder, CEO of Crelate. "What makes our new app experience different is that Crelate's mobile solution is not simply a shrunken version of the full application or a clunky, responsive web-based experience. The Crelate Connector is built from the ground up, using native iOS and Android APIs and designed to make sure key user scenarios are fast and enjoyable on a mobile device."The new mobile experience and user interface enables staffing and recruiting professionals to text contacts, manage client and candidate communication, and capture important information, as well as search and manage candidate records all from any iPhone or Android device.In concert with the Crelate Omni launch, the updated Crelate Connector provides contingent employees the ability to track, record, and submit expenses and time-worked as a critical process in mobile-first staffing.Additional features of the improved Crelate Connector app:Mobile RecruitingEasy to navigate dashboard for enhanced usability based on roles and permissionsFull, seamless text messaging across mobile and desktopComplete access to all contacts and key informationDirect calling in-app and record keeping of all interactionsCompany client account managementAbility to process job applicationsCalendar view of upcoming eventsMobile WorkforceAdvanced timekeeping to enable workers to record and submit time and expenses directly from their smart devicesAssignment viewing and managementBuilt in maps and directions to job worksitesCrelate Omni, rated consistently as a Leader by G2 in the ATS category, is the industry's most flexible platform, delivering end-to-end visibility and management across the complete workflow of recruiting and staffing businesses. The new mobile app experience features seamless access to key functionality within Crelate Recruit and Crelate Deliver modules, creating an intuitive and integrated workflow for any hiring process, on both Android and Apple."We are excited to advance our mobile experience in step with our Crelate Omni platform," continued Elder. "We're investing heavily in the advancement of Crelate's mobile platform because we're focused on creating a differentiated mobile strategy versus being dependent on an external integration. Ensuring sales representatives, recruiters and employees can get the work they need to get done on the go is critical for growing staffing and recruiting customers." To learn more about how Crelate Omni can support your talent business both in the office and on-site, head to our website and schedule a demo today: www.crelate.com.About CrelateFounded in 2012, Crelate is a fast, flexible recruitment platform for modern talent businesses— recruiting, staffing, and consulting. With over 1,500 customers, Crelate enables agencies of any size to compete with industry giants while preserving their unique processes and competitive advantages by integrating a powerful and customizable ATS, Recruiting CRM, and back-office management. With an intuitive and flexible architecture, Crelate equips firms with the tools to make more placements, win more business, and seriously scale teams. Crelate's cloud-based talent management system with actionable analytics is purpose-built for the recruitment and delivery process.At Crelate, our mission is to grow lasting prosperity for all through the empowerment of entrepreneurship and employment. 