CrossCountry Consulting (PRNewsfoto/CrossCountry Consulting)

CrossCountry Consulting (PRNewsfoto/CrossCountry Consulting)

 By CrossCountry Consulting

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Spencer Abel to provide leadership to rapidly growing West Coast practice

SEATTLE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced the promotion of Spencer Abel to Partner. In this new role, Abel will provide valuable senior-level leadership as CrossCountry continues to grow its presence on the West Coast.

Tags