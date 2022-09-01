Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Crowley integrates marine interior design services to maximize functionality and comfort of interior spaces from the beginning of the design and development process.

SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crowley has expanded its vessel design services with the strategic integration of the Seattle-based marine interior design company, JE Russell Consulting. This addition will enable Crowley's engineering services group the capability to complement vessels' existing designs with interior designs, consulting and other service offerings.

Tags