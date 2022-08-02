...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
.Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin through
Wednesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause
rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641,
WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph, especially in
the Kittitas Valley.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Crowley Names Chief Naval Architect to Advance Innovative Designs
With nearly 20 years of naval architecture and marine engineering experience, Crowley has appointed Charles Jors as chief naval architect to lead the company's vessel design and engineering teams.
SEATTLE, August 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crowley has appointed Charles (Charlie) Jors as chief naval architect for the company's engineering services. He will lead Crowley's vessel design and marine engineering teams.
With nearly 20 years of naval architecture and marine engineering experience, Jors has served in previous leadership roles on complex projects, involving vessel design and development, construction, structural analysis, conversion and modification.
Since joining Crowley in 2010, Jors has played an active role expanding the company's engineering services capabilities for maritime partners and customers. Most recently, as director of offshore engineering, he focused on leading engineering efforts related to the offshore wind market by combining existing and new technologies into one platform to optimize installation of wind turbine components.
"Charlie's extensive and diverse knowledge and robust experience make him a natural fit for this position," said Coulston Van Gundy, vice president, Crowley Engineering Services. "As chief naval architect, he will provide the leadership needed to meet Crowley's strategic objectives while advancing the innovative services we provide to serve the evolving needs of our customers and industry."
While with Crowley, Jors has held integral roles in various notable projects such as leading the team that developed the parbuckling procedures for the Costa Concordia wreck recovery. He also has served as a project engineer focused on mooring, stability, and structural aspects of oil and gas module loadouts and offloads. In addition, he has managed tug and barge vessel designs to outfit deck barges for the installation of subsea pipes.
Jors earned a bachelor's degree in naval architecture and marine engineering from the University of Michigan and holds a professional engineering license.
About Crowley
Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with nearly $2.9 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through four business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions and Crowley Fuels. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at http://www.crowley.com.