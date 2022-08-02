Support Local Journalism


With nearly 20 years of naval architecture and marine engineering experience, Crowley has appointed Charles Jors as chief naval architect to lead the company's vessel design and engineering teams.

SEATTLE, August 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crowley has appointed Charles (Charlie) Jors as chief naval architect for the company's engineering services. He will lead Crowley's vessel design and marine engineering teams.

