Crowley will use its development experience to provide design verification and production packaging for a hybrid-electric passenger vehicle ferry.

SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crowley has been selected by Senesco Marine to provide design verification and production packaging for a hybrid-electric passenger vehicle ferry for Casco Bay Lines of Portland, Maine. As part of an elite project team, Crowley brings expansive capabilities in sustainable, emissions-reducing design and construction services.

