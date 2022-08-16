...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM
PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 102 expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Simcoe
Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Crowley Secures Subcontract for Hybrid-Electric Ferry Design Verification
Crowley will use its development experience to provide design verification and production packaging for a hybrid-electric passenger vehicle ferry.
SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crowley has been selected by Senesco Marine to provide design verification and production packaging for a hybrid-electric passenger vehicle ferry for Casco Bay Lines of Portland, Maine. As part of an elite project team, Crowley brings expansive capabilities in sustainable, emissions-reducing design and construction services.
Under the contract, Crowley will use its development experience in electric and hybrid propulsion systems to verify the contract design by Elliott Bay Design Group and develop the production package that is necessary for Senesco Marine to begin construction. The production package provides critical detail engineering to ensure that the ferry is both energy- and capacity-efficient during its operation.
Expected to be in service in 2024, the passenger-vehicle ferry will be a true hybrid vessel with the ability to operate using a diesel-electric system, a zero-emissions, fully battery-powered system, or a combination of those options. The vessel, which will hold up to 599 passengers and 15 vehicles, will replace an existing diesel-powered ferry, resulting in a reduction of 800 tons of carbon dioxide each year.
"We are collaborating with fellow industry leaders to deliver sustainable, high-performing marine solutions that are better for the environment and well-serve the communities where they operate," said Coulston Van Gundy, vice president, Crowley Engineering Services.
The project collaboration among Crowley, Senesco Marine, Elliott Bay Design Group and Casco Bay Lines reflects Crowley's commitment to reducing its environmental impact, as well as its customers', through sustainable innovation across all scopes — including its value chain — as highlighted by its inaugural sustainability report.
"We are proud to begin construction on another hybrid-electric ferry, a sustainable solution to carry passengers from point A to point B, made possible by a strong team to include Crowley's partnership and notable design and verification experience," said Ted Williams, president, Senesco Marine.
In addition to designing the eWolf, the first all-electric U.S. tugboat now under construction, Crowley will leverage its industry-leading know-how of design innovation, construction management and operation of hybrid tugboats as well as lower emissions marine solutions such as LNG ships.
