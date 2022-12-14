Support Local Journalism


PORT TOWNSEND, Wash., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Paper Group announced today that Will Lindsay has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective December 19, 2022. Lindsay most recently served as Senior Director, Global Papers Strategy and Product Optimization at WestRock and brings to this role extensive experience across the paper and packaging industry. Crown Paper Group, including Port Townsend Paper Company and Crown Corrugated Company, is an integrated mill and containerboard operation with a strategic presence in the growing markets of the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada.

"We are very fortunate to have Will leading Crown Paper Group," said Randy Nebel, Chairman of the Crown Paper Group Board of Directors. "This is an exciting and transformative time at Crown and Will brings the sector knowledge and leadership we need as we chart the course for a great future for Crown Paper Group," added Nebel. 


