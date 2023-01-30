Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Interest in exploring Alaska and vacation plans for 2024 help boost cruise sales

SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ -- In an early sign of a successful Wave season, Holland America Line bookings in the third week of January were the highest on record for any January week for the premium cruise line. The week ending January 20 also exceeded bookings during the same week in 2019 by more than 20%.


Tags