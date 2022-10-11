Support Local Journalism


CSafe joins BioLife's global partner network of cold chain solution providers using the evo® cold chain management platform

MONROE, Ohio and BOTHELL, Wash., Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -- CSafe, one of the largest active and passive temperature-controlled shipping solutions providers for pharmaceuticals, and BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy ("CGT") and broader biopharma markets, announced today a new partnership to provide a combined global service network to support CGT products, with a focus on enhanced reliability, security and quality.

