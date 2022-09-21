(PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.)

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced the grant of equity awards to two new employees as equity inducement awards outside of the Company's Amended and Restated 2017 Equity Incentive Plan (but under the terms of the Amended and Restated 2017 Equity Incentive Plan) and material to the employees' acceptance of employment with the company. The equity awards were approved on September 20, 2022 and September 21, 2022, respectively, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

