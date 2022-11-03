(PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.)

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC) today announced an oral presentation and two poster presentations from the Company's pacritinib program at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH®) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana and virtually December 10-13, 2022.

The details of the oral presentation are as follows:


