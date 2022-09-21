(PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.)

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced two poster presentations from the Company's pacritinib program at the Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) Tenth Annual Meeting, to be held in Houston, Texas and virtually September 28October 1, 2022.

A new data analysis from the Phase 3 PERSIST-2 trial and an in vitro analysis of pacritinib, a novel JAK2/IRAK1 inhibitor approved by the U.S. FDA for patients with myelofibrosis and a platelet count below 50 x 109/L, will highlight pacritinib's impact on anemia and inhibition of Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1).

