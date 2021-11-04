CTI BioPharma Announces Presentations at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Meeting By CTI BioPharma Corp. Nov 4, 2021 Nov 4, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.) By CTI BioPharma Corp. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC) today announced five poster presentations from the Company's pacritinib program at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, being held virtually and in Atlanta, Georgia, December 11-14, 2021.The details of the poster presentations are as follows: Abstract Title: A Retrospective Head-to-Head Comparison between Pacritinib and Ruxolitinib in Patients with Myelofibrosis and Moderate to Severe ThrombocytopeniaPublication Number: 3639 Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster IIISession Date: Monday, December 13, 2021Presentation Time: 6:00–8:00 p.m. ETLocation: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5Presenter: Dr. John MascarenhasAbstract title: Safety Analysis of Pacritinib in Patients with Myelofibrosis and Severe ThrombocytopeniaPublication Number: 3640 Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster IIISession Date: Monday, December 13, 2021Presentation Time: 6:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. ETLocation: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5Presenter: Dr. John MascarenhasAbstract Title: Long-Term Treatment with Pacritinib on a Compassionate Use Basis in Patients with Advanced MyelofibrosisPublication Number: 3649 Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster IIISession Date: Monday, December 13, 2021Presentation Time: 6:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. ETLocation: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5Presenter: Dr. (Professor) Claire HarrisonAbstract title: The Impact of Pacritinib on Myelofibrosis Symptoms in Patients with Moderate and Severe Thrombocytopenia: A Retrospective Analysis of Patients in the Persist-2 StudyPublication Number: 3628 Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster IIISession Date: Monday, December 13, 2021Presentation Time: 6:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. ETLocation: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5Presenter: Dr. Jeanne PalmerAbstract title: Evidence of NF-ΚB Pathway Activation in Patients with Advanced, High Molecular Risk MyelofibrosisPublication Number: 3584 Session Name: 631. Myeloproliferative Syndromes and Chronic Myeloid Leukemia: Basic and Translational: Poster IIISession Date: Monday, December 13, 2021Presentation Time: 6:00–8:00 p.m. ETLocation: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5Presenter: Dr. Jennifer O'SullivanThe full abstracts can be viewed here.About PacritinibPacritinib is an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, IRAK1 and CSF1R, but not JAK1. The JAK family of enzymes is a central component in signal transduction pathways, which are critical to normal blood cell growth and development, as well as inflammatory cytokine expression and immune responses. Mutations in these kinases have been shown to be directly related to the development of a variety of blood-related cancers, including myeloproliferative neoplasms, leukemia and lymphoma. In addition to myelofibrosis, the kinase profile of pacritinib suggests its potential therapeutic utility in conditions such as acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), due to its inhibition of c-fms, IRAK1, JAK2 and FLT.About CTI BioPharma Corp.We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. We concentrate our efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on developing and commercializing pacritinib, our product candidate currently in active late-stage development. We are headquartered in Seattle, Washington.CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts:Argot Partners+212-600-1902cti@argotpartners.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cti-biopharma-announces-presentations-at-the-63rd-american-society-of-hematology-meeting-301416611.htmlSOURCE CTI BioPharma Corp. 