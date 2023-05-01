(PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.)

– Data presentation on spleen volume reduction in patients with myelofibrosis also accepted for poster discussion –

SEATTLE, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC), a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place June 2-6, 2023 in Chicago, IL.


