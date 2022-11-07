(PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.)

(PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.)

 By CTI BioPharma Corp.

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


– VONJO® (pacritinib) net product revenue of $18.2 million in the third quarter, a 48% increase compared to the second quarter –

– Increase in sales reflects strong growth in new patient starts –


Tags