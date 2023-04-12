(PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.)

SEATTLE, Wash., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC), a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers, today announced that the management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in April 2023.

22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference


