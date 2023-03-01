(PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.)

SEATTLE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (Nasdaq: CTIC), a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers, today announced that the management team will present a corporate overview at the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. PT).

A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the CTI BioPharma website under the Investors & Media section: Events and Presentations.


