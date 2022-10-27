(PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.)

(PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.)

 By CTI BioPharma Corp.

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTI BioPharma) (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management plans to report its third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, November 7, 2022, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Following the announcement, members of the management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results and provide a general corporate update at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT).

To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1dc7f17da2ae4ce8ba0e490c169604ac. Upon registration, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including a dial-in number and a unique registrant ID. A live audio webcast of the event may also be accessed through the "Investors" section of CTI's website at www.ctibiopharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.


Tags