Curta announces the addition of expert health economists Sean D. Sullivan, Scott Ramsey, David Veenstra and Josh Carlson as partners in next stage of growth By Curta Inc. Jan 12, 2022 SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curta, a growing provider of health economics and outcomes research products and services, today announced that Sean D. Sullivan, BSPharm, PhD, Scott Ramsey, MD, PhD, David Veenstra, PharmD, PhD, and Josh Carlson, MPH, PhD have joined as partners. These four internationally recognized experts have shaped the field of health economics. They have a history of strong collaboration with life science manufacturers and payers, and bring decades of consulting expertise and custom software development.This collaboration of industry veterans further strengthens Curta's position of growth into a leader of custom economic and financial evaluation modeling software, real–world evidence solutions, and a preferred partner in health economics and health technology assessment research.Lisa Bloudek, founder and CEO of Curta, said "We are delighted to announce that Sean, Scott, Dave, and Josh are partners for the next phase of Curta. Bringing these internationally-recognized scientists into our incredible team will allow us to better serve our clients as a full-service HEOR solutions provider." "For nearly 30 years in our roles as partners with our previous company VeriTech, we have helped life science companies identify and demonstrate the value of their products, and today we are thrilled for our next chapter with Curta," shared Dr. Sullivan. "Taking this next step with Curta will allow us to continue to conduct impactful research, advance new methods, and better support our partners as we help tackle their most pressing challenges."The new partnership was official on January 1, 2022. Sean D. Sullivan, Scott Ramsey, David Veenstra, and Josh Carlson are assuming leadership roles at Curta, with Sean serving as President and Scott as Chief Medical Officer. Lisa Bloudek will continue her role as CEO and Brian Bloudek as CTO.About Curta - People you know. Work you trust. Curta provides custom software solutions and conducts health economics and outcomes research to help our clients demonstrate the value of health technologies and inform strategic decisions. Curta is fully partner-owned, affording us the ability to conduct innovative research, solve problems, and stay nimble as we pursue concepts that stir our passion and meet the needs of our clients.To learn more about Curta, please visit https://CurtaHealth.comContact: info@CurtaHealth.com View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curta-announces-the-addition-of-expert-health-economists-sean-d-sullivan-scott-ramsey-david-veenstra-and-josh-carlson-as-partners-in-next-stage-of-growth-301458953.htmlSOURCE Curta Inc.  