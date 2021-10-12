Custom Cones USA Debuts Fully Automated Infused Pre-Roll Machine By Custom Cones USA Oct 12, 2021 Oct 12, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KENT, Wash., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Cones USA launched the latest breakthrough in the pre-roll sector of the cannabis industry with the development of the first and only machine that automatically produces infused pre-rolls. Capable of accurately infusing a pre-roll every 4.5 seconds, this automated pre-roll machine can infuse up to 800 pre-rolls per hour. What was once a laborious and inaccurate process is now fully automated and 100% compliant in all medical and recreational cannabis markets. If you need to see it to believe it, Custom Cones USA will be displaying this breakthrough technology through 10/20 - 10/22 at the MJBizCon show in Las Vegas, Nevada.Infused pre-rolls are one of the fast growing product types in the cannabis industry, growing from 12.7% of the total pre-roll market sales in 2018 to over 30.9% of the pre-roll market in 2021 according to Headset. Until now, the only way to make an infused pre-roll was with a lot of labor by hand-applying the concentrate to the pre-roll. This outdated process is not only very costly, but inaccurate when it comes to product weight and compliance. "Pre-roll manufacturers typically paint a thin layer of oil on the outside of a finished pre-roll and then roll it in kief," says Harrison Bard, co-founder of Custom Cones USA. "It is impossible to ensure the same amount of oil is being applied to each pre-roll, thus you can run into serious compliance issues, not to mention costly product wastage" Built from the ground up to work with all types of cannabis oil and tested within a California-based cannabis processing facility, this automated solution for infused pre-rolls not only cuts cost and increases accuracy, but it also produces a higher quality infused pre-roll. Compared to most infused pre-rolls, which have the oil infused on the outside of the paper, Custom Cones USA's automated infused pre-roll machine injects a carefully controlled rod of cannabis oil directly in the middle of the pre-roll. The user is able to program the exact length of the rod of oil, as well as the exact positioning within the pre-roll. For example, the user can set the automated pre-roll machine to dose out a 30mm rod of cannabis oil that starts exactly 20mm up from the filter tip."By having the rod of cannabis oil in the middle of the pre-roll, you avoid it coming in direct contact with the flame source or burning ember. As the pre-roll is lit, the heat passes through the joint and starts to vaporize the rod of oil before the burning end of the joint even reaches it. This creates a smoother, less harsh smoking experience."The automated infused pre-roll machine works by taking finished pre-rolls and then injecting the rod of oil into them, so you will still need a machine or process to make the filled pre-rolls. Custom Cones USA offers multiple pre-roll machines, from the typical knockbox style pre-roll machines to a range of fully automated pre-roll machines.For more information about the Automated Infused Pre-Roll Machine, click here.About Custom Cones USACustom Cones USA is the cannabis industry leader when it comes to pre-rolled cones, packaging, and pre-roll processing equipment. From pre-rolled cones, to plastic tubes, glass pre-roll tubes, to custom packaging, pre-roll machines, and even pre-roll co-packing services - Custom Cones USA is your one-stop shop for all things pre-roll! Contact Information: Custom Cones USAContact@CustomConesUSA.com833-582-6637 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/custom-cones-usa-debuts-fully-automated-infused-pre-roll-machine-301398383.htmlSOURCE Custom Cones USA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantFamilies and friends of those lost to overdose hold public remembranceNew school creates new traffic problems in adjacent neighborhoodHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reportsKittitas PUD increases power rates Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter