LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Cy, a revolutionary financial advisor assisted robo advisory platform from CyborgTech, WBI's software affiliate, has been selected for the third year in a row as "Best Robo Advisory Platform" in the annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.
Cy is an all-in-one, investor-centered platform that is cloud-based, making it easy for an advisor to access anywhere. Additionally, streamlined client profiling helps to quickly develop individualized benchmarks for required return and tolerance for loss. Cy captures data for assets, income, benefits, saving and spending patterns, inflation and tax rates, retirement goals, and more.
Over the past year, CyborgTech has launched an industry-leading multi-custodial digital onboarding engine that digitizes and automates the onboarding process at traditional custodians. Cy's digital onboarding engine has a simple user interface that dramatically reduces the amount of information and keystrokes necessary to open an account. Additionally, every field required to open an account is now required, thereby reducing not-in-good-order paperwork. The system supports all account types including individual accounts, IRAs, joint accounts, and trusts.
Cy utilizes a proprietary portfolio optimization engine that can screen a universe of over 30,000 mutual funds, ETFs, UCITs, and SMAs. It analyzes millions of data points to curate a list of passive, active, and alternative strategies which have demonstrated strong risk-adjusted returns. Then, Cy runs thousands of simulations to find the maximum mathematical advantage of non-correlation between strategies to target each client's loss and return needs.
"We know that investment perfection is not a reality. What investors truly need is a solution that helps them and their advisors to find the optimal combination of both the ups and the downs in order for them to achieve their financial goals. Advisors need to deliver value to their clients, which can be a challenge in a bull market," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "Cy is a revolutionary portfolio optimization solution that combines advanced mathematics with human advice. The platform's recently added video communication and interactive tools help to depict market gains and losses in a way that is simple for clients to understand, providing a foundation to discuss each client's unique loss tolerance so they don't bail and fail on their investment plan. Congratulations for the third consecutive year on being 'Best Robo Advisory Platform!'"
The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from across the globe.
"We are focused on helping advisors get straight to the heart of a client's reality and reframe the advisor-investor relationship. It's our aim to help investors stay more comfortably invested through both bull and bear market cycles," said Matt Schreiber, CEO of CyborgTech. "Each client's individual loss tolerance is based on their primary concern — losing too much money. The foundation of Cy's process is to help investors identify their loss and return profile and then optimize their portfolio using highly ranked managers identified by our proprietary selection process. This ultimately works to help them meet their personal goals - in whatever type of market."
Cy's recognition as the "Best Robo Advisory Platform" for the third consecutive year in the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is a testament to the innovation of a platform that continues to fuse Robo Advisory technology with a full-service TAMP-like offering for investors and advisors. With its revolutionary features, Cy is empowering advisors to deliver tremendous value to investors to help them achieve their financial goals.
About FinTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.
About CyborgTech
Built by technology firm CyborgTech, LLC, WBI's software affiliate, Cy is a revolutionary robo advisory platform that pairs human advice with machine optimized portfolios for loss and return. The platform also offers streamlined client profiling, loss and return benchmarking, personalized investment proposals, electronic account opening, billing and back-office support. The enterprise grade platform can be white-labeled for broker-dealers, RIAs, asset managers, and other institutions. For more information visit InvestWithCy.com.
About WBI
WBI Investments, LLC (WBI) is a wealth technology firm that uses proprietary technology to deliver personalized solutions to clients since its founding in 1984. Recognizing that investors are averse to bear market losses, the firm has developed technology-driven investment strategies that optimize outcomes and aim to deliver consistent success in both good and bad market periods. For more information, visit wbiinvestments.com.
These awards are given on an annual basis. Awards were received on 3/16/2021 (2021 award), 3/17/2022 (2022 award), and 3/23/23 (2023 award). Consideration for these awards is no guarantee of future performance. CyborgTech did not pay a fee but did submit applications for consideration. For more information on the award categories and criteria, visit FinTech Breakthrough.
