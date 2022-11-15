Support Local Journalism


Ido Samson Named Chief Revenue Officer

KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberpion, a cybersecurity leader in external attack surface management (EASM), today introduced its new Chief Revenue Officer, Ido Samson. Samson rounds out Cyberpion's C-suite with more than 20 years of experience in revenue-generating and oversight roles.


