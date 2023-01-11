Support Local Journalism


Differentiated Solution in Fast Growing External Attack Surface Management Market Led to 250% ARR Growth in 2022

KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberpion, a cybersecurity leader in external attack surface management (EASM), today announced that Marc Gaffan has been named Chief Executive Officer. Additionally, Doron Gill will serve as Vice President of Engineering, and Ido Samson joins as Chief Revenue Officer. Co-founder Nethanel Gelernter is moving from CEO to Chief Technology Officer where he will focus on accelerating innovation and scaling Cyberpion's EASM platform. 


