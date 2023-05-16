Kristin Demoranville

Kristin Demoranville

 By AnzenSage

With recent cyberattacks on major food companies, AnzenSage's Kristin Demoranville offers a checklist to minimize risk.

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With ransomware attacks in the last two years on major food processors and suppliers like Dole and JBL, alongside numerous others, the food industry is feeling exposed to the risk of cybersecurity threats. This has led the FBI to release warnings about the danger of cyber attacks, with reports that the food and beverage sector is the victim of more attacks than any other.


