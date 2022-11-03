Support Local Journalism


WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  CyberVista, a N2K Networks brand and cybersecurity training and workforce development company, announced today its partnership with BlackGirlsHack (BGH Foundation), a not-for-profit organization whose focus is to increase the representation of black girls and women in the cybersecurity industry. With this partnership, CyberVista will provide BGH with free access to foundational cybersecurity training that can be used to supplement training initiatives with their current members.

"There is a critical shortage of black women in the cybersecurity industry. BlackGirlsHack's mission is to bridge this gap by creating a source of shared knowledge and resources that can enable black girls and women to break the barriers," said Tennisha Martin, Founder and Executive Director, BlackGirlsHack. "We are excited to partner with CyberVista, an organization recognized for making inroads to eliminate the skills gap. The resources they are providing our members will help us open the doors for more black female professionals in cybersecurity for today and tomorrow."


