CYPHER's NEO for K-20 Platform Honored Among the Most Impressive Solutions That Support Learning in any Environment

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYPHER LEARNING, a leading provider of intelligent learning platforms for schools, universities and organizations around the world, today announced it is a winner in Tech & Learning's "The Best Tools for Back to School" Awards of Excellence program. The program recognizes the "most impressive products and solutions that will support [teachers' and students'] work in any learning environment."

