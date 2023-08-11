Discover Daiso! (PRNewsfoto/Daiso USA)

Discover Daiso! (PRNewsfoto/Daiso USA)

 By Daiso USA

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiso, the renowned global retail chain offering a wide range of affordable and unique products, is thrilled to announce the grand opening at SeaTac Village in Federal Way, Washington on September 2nd. "We are thrilled to open our store at SeaTac Village in Federal Way," said Jack Williams, Chief Retail Operations Officer for Daiso USA. "This achievement reflects the dedication and support of our customers who have embraced Daiso's unique concept and diverse product range. We are excited to provide an exceptional shopping experience to the vibrant Federal Way community and look forward to serving our customers with the utmost care and dedication."


Tags