...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial acquired a 137,266 square foot industrial property in Tukwila, WA, a suburb of Seattle. The property was sourced off-market through an existing broker relationship and is 100% leased to Ranier Industries.
"Olympic Logistics Center's highly infill location will always be in demand. Proximity to both Seattle and Tacoma makes it a key last mile property in a rapidly growing market," said Rich Weiss, Market Officer of Dalfen's west region. "With population growth 56% higher than average for the top 100 MSAs, Dalfen plans to continue its expansion in the Seattle market."
This acquisition brings Dalfen's Seattle footprint to approximately 850,000 square feet.
About Us
Dalfen Industrial LLC, headquartered in Dallas, is one of the largest buyers of industrial real estate in the United States and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.