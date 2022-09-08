Darigold's new facility in Pasco, Wash. will employ 200 and process some 8 million pounds of milk per day.

 By Darigold, Inc.

$600 Million Facility Represents a Key Pillar in the 104-year-old Co-op's Multi-Year Plan to Expand and Modernize

PASCO, Wash., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darigold, Inc. hosted a commemorative groundbreaking ceremony today at the site of its future Pasco production facility. The $600 million facility is slated to open in early 2024 and will process approximately 8 million pounds of milk per day when fully operational from more than 100 dairy farms in surrounding communities.

