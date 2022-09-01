Darigold, one of the nation's largest farmer-owned dairy co-ops, named Richard Scheitler to the newly created position of Chief Transformation Officer.

Darigold, one of the nation's largest farmer-owned dairy co-ops, named Richard Scheitler to the newly created position of Chief Transformation Officer.

 By Darigold, Inc.

Expanded Role for Proven Darigold Leader Underscores Co-op's Commitment to Modernization, Expansion Plans

SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darigold, Inc. the Seattle-based farmer-owned co-op and one of the nation's largest dairy producers, announced that it has named Richard Scheitler to the newly created position of chief transformation officer. The promotion comes at the midway point of a major transformation strategy that has the 104-year-old co-op pursuing a number of initiatives aimed at global expansion and modernization.

