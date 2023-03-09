Support Local Journalism


Darren Winston, second-generation Realtor® with Sotheby's International Realty offices in Beverly Hills, WA and Bellevue, WA, has launched a new home valuation widget on DarrenWinston.com powered by Plunk, in addition to IDX features developed by RealtyCandy to provide his clients with the ability to gauge their property investments through financial analysis tools driven by AI

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 20-year real estate veteran integrates new website features leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to empower homeowners with real-time financial data


