 By Immunexpress, Inc.

A multi-site study confirms the use of undiluted EDTA blood for the SeptiCyte RAPID sepsis assay

SEATTLE and BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunexpress, Pty Ltd., a molecular diagnostic company focused on improving outcomes for suspected sepsis patients, announced today the presentation of an abstract at the Association for Molecular Pathology 2022 Annual Meeting in Phoenix. The abstract, entitled, "Multi-site validation of EDTA blood as a sample type for SeptiCyte® RAPID CE-IVD, a near-patient diagnostic test for sepsis on the Biocartis Idylla™ System," will be presented as a poster on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. PDT.


