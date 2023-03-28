Support Local Journalism


LONDON and SEATTLE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataOps.live, the Data Products company, has announced a new joint integration with VaultSpeed, the leading provider for Data Vault automation. DataOps.live and VaultSpeed have partnered to create new, multi-layered automation capabilities that will benefit customers of Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

VaultSpeed's data warehouse automation combined with DataOps.live's orchestration and observability will allow customers to save valuable time and reduce risks in setting up and managing their data on the Snowflake Data Cloud, improving the developer experience and creating more business value.


