Latest data historian release is optimized to share OT data for real-time plant operations and troubleshooting, enterprise and cloud data processing.

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dataPARC, innovators in industrial analytics and manufacturing decision support, today announced the release of its next-generation data historian platform, aimed at delivering federated plant operations data to engineering, technology, and operations teams. The new solution boasts improved performance, enhanced security, and broadened manufacturing intelligence capabilities. Notably, the platform's open design supports other vendor historians and enables seamless integration with third-party cloud AI, ML, and data warehousing applications, fostering enhanced efficiency and adaptability in the constantly evolving manufacturing sector.


