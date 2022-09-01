Support Local Journalism


New East Coast Operation and Incremental Capabilities Added

SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DCG ONE, a Seattle-based marketing services organization, announces the acquisition of Corporate Communications Group (CCG) based in Upper Marlboro, MD, an integrated commercial print and direct marketing company, expanding the organization's high-volume direct mail, data, and fulfillment capabilities.

